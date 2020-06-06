All apartments in Seattle
2118 E James St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 E James St

2118 East James Street · No Longer Available
Location

2118 East James Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Modern Townhouse in Central District! - Built in 2014, this beautiful Central District townhouse is available now!

First floor features modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors and large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Open layout to living room also includes fireplace.

Two spacious bedrooms sit on the second floor. Master bedroom with ensuite master bath is on its own floor.

Large private rooftop is perfect for entertaining.
Home is perfectly situated with easy access bus lines. It is just a short walking distance to the best restaurants, shopping, and parks.

Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

Option to rent this property furnished or unfurnished. Furnished property will come at an increased price.

Move-in fees:
First month: $3490
Security deposit: $3490 (less application fee)

Please text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.

(RLNE4652655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 E James St have any available units?
2118 E James St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 E James St have?
Some of 2118 E James St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 E James St currently offering any rent specials?
2118 E James St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 E James St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 E James St is pet friendly.
Does 2118 E James St offer parking?
No, 2118 E James St does not offer parking.
Does 2118 E James St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 E James St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 E James St have a pool?
No, 2118 E James St does not have a pool.
Does 2118 E James St have accessible units?
No, 2118 E James St does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 E James St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 E James St does not have units with dishwashers.
