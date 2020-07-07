211 Belmont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Whether youre the active/social type or more laid back, this sleek and contemporary apartment community caters to your preferred lifestyle. Relax at home in serene comfort, have the crew over for a rooftop barbecue with stunning city views, or get a workout in at the fully loaded fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This studio/one-bathroom apartment boasts a modern style with posh accents and generous closet space. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, in unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.