Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:57 AM

211 Belmont Ave

211 Belmont Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

211 Belmont Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
gym
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Whether youre the active/social type or more laid back, this sleek and contemporary apartment community caters to your preferred lifestyle. Relax at home in serene comfort, have the crew over for a rooftop barbecue with stunning city views, or get a workout in at the fully loaded fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This studio/one-bathroom apartment boasts a modern style with posh accents and generous closet space. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, in unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Belmont Ave have any available units?
211 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 211 Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
211 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 211 Belmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 211 Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 211 Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 211 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 211 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 211 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 211 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

