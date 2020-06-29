2105 10th Ave. W - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2105 10th Ave. W.

Great Location, Adorable 2 bedrm, 1 bath Apartment. (Queen Anne) $1795.00



Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Walk to shops, restaurants, stores, and just steps to bus routes. The apartment has been freshly updated with new paint throughout, new blinds, new flooring and the Kitchen was just updated with a new range/stove, new tile floors and counter tops. There is a small yard and a large outside deck for enjoying the Summer Evenings or just sitting in the Sun. All appliances included as well as a washer/dryer in the unit. There is off street tandem parking for 2 cars. The rent is $1795.00per month, the security deposit is $1500.00 with good credit score, satisfactory check and verifiable references.

12 month lease, tenant pays electricity and a $75 per adult per month water/sewer/garb supplement. ($30 additional supplement for each occupant over 2.) Small well behaved dog acceptable with additional deposit. NO CATS. Contact Steve Glover at 206.604.6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view. All adults in household must submit applications. ($45 application fee each)



950 sq ft appx