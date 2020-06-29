All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2105 10th Ave. W - 2

2105 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2105 10th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2105 10th Ave. W.
Great Location, Adorable 2 bedrm, 1 bath Apartment. (Queen Anne) $1795.00

Don't miss out on this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Walk to shops, restaurants, stores, and just steps to bus routes. The apartment has been freshly updated with new paint throughout, new blinds, new flooring and the Kitchen was just updated with a new range/stove, new tile floors and counter tops. There is a small yard and a large outside deck for enjoying the Summer Evenings or just sitting in the Sun. All appliances included as well as a washer/dryer in the unit. There is off street tandem parking for 2 cars. The rent is $1795.00per month, the security deposit is $1500.00 with good credit score, satisfactory check and verifiable references.
12 month lease, tenant pays electricity and a $75 per adult per month water/sewer/garb supplement. ($30 additional supplement for each occupant over 2.) Small well behaved dog acceptable with additional deposit. NO CATS. Contact Steve Glover at 206.604.6037 or email: steve@lynnmaccommercial.com for more info or to view. All adults in household must submit applications. ($45 application fee each)

950 sq ft appx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have any available units?
2105 10th Ave. W - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have?
Some of 2105 10th Ave. W - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2105 10th Ave. W - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 offers parking.
Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have a pool?
No, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 10th Ave. W - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
