Last updated May 10 2019 at 9:06 PM

2102 N 44th St

2102 North 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 North 44th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 960 sq. ft. 1 bed/1 bath upper duplex with clawfoot tub. Features include: shared washer dryer( basement), carpet , large bedroom, and private balcony. Private storage in basement. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, electric, and heat included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 N 44th St have any available units?
2102 N 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 N 44th St have?
Some of 2102 N 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 N 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
2102 N 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 N 44th St pet-friendly?
No, 2102 N 44th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2102 N 44th St offer parking?
No, 2102 N 44th St does not offer parking.
Does 2102 N 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 N 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 N 44th St have a pool?
No, 2102 N 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 2102 N 44th St have accessible units?
No, 2102 N 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 N 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 N 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
