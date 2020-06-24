2102 N 44th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony some paid utils carpet

Charming 960 sq. ft. 1 bed/1 bath upper duplex with clawfoot tub. Features include: shared washer dryer( basement), carpet , large bedroom, and private balcony. Private storage in basement. Close to schools, shopping, and freeway!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, garbage, electric, and heat included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.