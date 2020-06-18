205 Nickerson Street

Amenities

The Nickerson Apartments is located in Queen Anne near Seattle Pacific University and Fremont. This frame style building was constructed in 2000 and offers three floors and 8 apartments. There are 7 two bedrooms with two bath apartments and 1 one bedroom with one bath apartment. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, hardwood floors, parking, storage and washer/dryers. The Nickerson Apartments is also conveniently located near bus lines. Managed by Cornell & Associates. Nickerson is offering a bright, 2- bedroom/ 2 bath apartment home in an excellent Queen Anne location. Amenities include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, fireplace, and large deck! Close to Fremont, and just a quick walk to SPU. Easy access to downtown and to the Ballard Bridge. Parking and additional storage available. $2295 per month $900 security deposit First and last required at move-in Tenant pays own utilities This is a no pet/ no smoking property. 205 Nickerson Please call or email KURT to schedule a viewing! 206-484-1091; kurt6635@aol.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure