Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

205 Nickerson Street

205 Nickerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The Nickerson Apartments is located in Queen Anne near Seattle Pacific University and Fremont. This frame style building was constructed in 2000 and offers three floors and 8 apartments. There are 7 two bedrooms with two bath apartments and 1 one bedroom with one bath apartment. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwashers, disposals, fireplaces, hardwood floors, parking, storage and washer/dryers. The Nickerson Apartments is also conveniently located near bus lines. Managed by Cornell & Associates. Nickerson is offering a bright, 2- bedroom/ 2 bath apartment home in an excellent Queen Anne location. Amenities include a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer, fireplace, and large deck! Close to Fremont, and just a quick walk to SPU. Easy access to downtown and to the Ballard Bridge. Parking and additional storage available. $2295 per month $900 security deposit First and last required at move-in Tenant pays own utilities This is a no pet/ no smoking property. 205 Nickerson Please call or email KURT to schedule a viewing! 206-484-1091; kurt6635@aol.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Nickerson Street have any available units?
205 Nickerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Nickerson Street have?
Some of 205 Nickerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Nickerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 Nickerson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Nickerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 Nickerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 205 Nickerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 Nickerson Street does offer parking.
Does 205 Nickerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Nickerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Nickerson Street have a pool?
No, 205 Nickerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 Nickerson Street have accessible units?
No, 205 Nickerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Nickerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Nickerson Street has units with dishwashers.
