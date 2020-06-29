All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2040 43rd Ave E
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

2040 43rd Ave E

2040 43rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Seattle
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2040 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
On the Water at Madison Park - Property Id: 145654

Best urban living in a 1 bedroom condo on Lake Washington in fabulous Madison Park; Newly renovated unit: granite countertops, marble floor, kitchen with breakfast bar, new cabinets, high quality blinds...
Facing light and bright unit with view of the Lake. A wall of windows looks out, opens to a large patio that runs the entire width of this unit, allowing beautiful light to stream in thru out the day. Its thoughtful planning creates lots of storage & built-ins in this stunning highly desirable building steps away from restaurants, beach and shopping. Water access for swimming and kayaks from private deck.
Madison Park home. Ideal location w/ beaches, parks & all the incredible cafes & shopping Madison Park has to offer.

$150/month/person utilities & parking fee include: parking, water, electricity, sewer, garbage, basic cable. $50 per extra person/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145654p
Property Id 145654

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5312541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 43rd Ave E have any available units?
2040 43rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 43rd Ave E have?
Some of 2040 43rd Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 43rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2040 43rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 43rd Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2040 43rd Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2040 43rd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2040 43rd Ave E offers parking.
Does 2040 43rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 43rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 43rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 2040 43rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2040 43rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2040 43rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 43rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 43rd Ave E has units with dishwashers.
