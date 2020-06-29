2040 43rd Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

On the Water at Madison Park - Property Id: 145654



Best urban living in a 1 bedroom condo on Lake Washington in fabulous Madison Park; Newly renovated unit: granite countertops, marble floor, kitchen with breakfast bar, new cabinets, high quality blinds...

Facing light and bright unit with view of the Lake. A wall of windows looks out, opens to a large patio that runs the entire width of this unit, allowing beautiful light to stream in thru out the day. Its thoughtful planning creates lots of storage & built-ins in this stunning highly desirable building steps away from restaurants, beach and shopping. Water access for swimming and kayaks from private deck.

Madison Park home. Ideal location w/ beaches, parks & all the incredible cafes & shopping Madison Park has to offer.



$150/month/person utilities & parking fee include: parking, water, electricity, sewer, garbage, basic cable. $50 per extra person/month.

No Pets Allowed



