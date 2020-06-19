All apartments in Seattle
2034 South Main Street - 7

2034 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2034 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Extra large 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse style home in convenient location!

This unit offers a full kitchen, living room with fireplace and half bath on main level +
washer/dryer in unit, 2 well sized bedrooms + full bath on upper unit.

Small 8 unit building with friendly, quiet neighbors and off street parking included in rent. Good location with easy access to I-90 & multiple bus/bike routes to Seattle U, Seattle Central, Capital Hill & downtown Seattle.
Up to 2 pets welcome; 30 lbs weight limit per pet
Utilities billed directly to tenant
Parking Included in rent!
Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have any available units?
2034 South Main Street - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have?
Some of 2034 South Main Street - 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 South Main Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2034 South Main Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 South Main Street - 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 South Main Street - 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2034 South Main Street - 7 offers parking.
Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 South Main Street - 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 2034 South Main Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 2034 South Main Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 South Main Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 South Main Street - 7 has units with dishwashers.
