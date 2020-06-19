2034 South Main Street - 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Extra large 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse style home in convenient location!



This unit offers a full kitchen, living room with fireplace and half bath on main level +

washer/dryer in unit, 2 well sized bedrooms + full bath on upper unit.



Small 8 unit building with friendly, quiet neighbors and off street parking included in rent. Good location with easy access to I-90 & multiple bus/bike routes to Seattle U, Seattle Central, Capital Hill & downtown Seattle.

Up to 2 pets welcome; 30 lbs weight limit per pet

Utilities billed directly to tenant

Parking Included in rent!

Great Location!