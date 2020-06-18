All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 203 Bellevue Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
203 Bellevue Ave E
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:03 AM

203 Bellevue Ave E

203 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 845-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large (825 sqft) ONE BEDROOM available in this classic 1906 Capitol Hill property. Gorgeous western views, hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious closets, classic built-ins, gas stove. Common area laundry. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and public transportation. Close to Denny/ Pike/ Pine hub and just a quick walk to downtown. $1995 per month $900 security deposit $80 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage No Smoking/ No Pets To schedule a viewing, please call Lee at 206-854-0699; chardonnaymontrachet @gmail.com 203 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle 98102 *Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure re

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have any available units?
203 Bellevue Ave E has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 203 Bellevue Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
203 Bellevue Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Bellevue Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E offer parking?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have a pool?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have accessible units?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Bellevue Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Bellevue Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 203 Bellevue Ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity