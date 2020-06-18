Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large (825 sqft) ONE BEDROOM available in this classic 1906 Capitol Hill property. Gorgeous western views, hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious closets, classic built-ins, gas stove. Common area laundry. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, and public transportation. Close to Denny/ Pike/ Pine hub and just a quick walk to downtown. $1995 per month $900 security deposit $80 monthly utility fee covers water, sewer, garbage No Smoking/ No Pets To schedule a viewing, please call Lee at 206-854-0699; chardonnaymontrachet @gmail.com 203 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle 98102 *Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure re