2027 Eastlake Ave E

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Extensive recent renovations include refinished hardwood floors and millwork, new light fixtures, and window coverings. Units feature spacious floor plans, leaded glass built-ins, period glass knobs, and picture rails. 400 square foot first floor Studio 1 bath unfurnished apartment available in July. The Lakeside is a newly renovated 1920’s vintage brick building in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle. Hardwood floors, crown molding and vintage fixtures throughout make this a rare and unique place to call home. Coin operated laundry in basement. Storage lockers and bike parking are available as well. The unit has electric baseboard heat and an electric stove. Utilities W/S/G $90/month. Apartment can be seen by appointment. Please call/text 206 395 5117 or email to schedule an appointment. $1275 rent + $90 WSG 1 yr. lease Security Deposit: $900 (paid at move-in OR in 6 installments of $150 starting the first month of tenancy) Pet Deposit: $300 (paid at move-in OR in 3 installments of $100 starting the first month of tenancy) Reservation Fee: $900. When approved it is a credit to your account with the following options: 1) apply it to their Security Deposit in full, OR 2) apply it to their first month’s rent if they are choosing the payment plan. Pet Rent: $20/month (limit of 2 cats) No dogs. Storage: $20/month Parking garage: $100/month (when available) www.cornellandassociates.com



Terms: 12 months