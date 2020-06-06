All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

2027 Eastlake Ave E

2027 Eastlake Avenue East · (206) 395-5117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2027 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Extensive recent renovations include refinished hardwood floors and millwork, new light fixtures, and window coverings. Units feature spacious floor plans, leaded glass built-ins, period glass knobs, and picture rails. 400 square foot first floor Studio 1 bath unfurnished apartment available in July. The Lakeside is a newly renovated 1920’s vintage brick building in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle. Hardwood floors, crown molding and vintage fixtures throughout make this a rare and unique place to call home. Coin operated laundry in basement. Storage lockers and bike parking are available as well. The unit has electric baseboard heat and an electric stove. Utilities W/S/G $90/month. Apartment can be seen by appointment. Please call/text 206 395 5117 or email to schedule an appointment. $1275 rent + $90 WSG 1 yr. lease Security Deposit: $900 (paid at move-in OR in 6 installments of $150 starting the first month of tenancy) Pet Deposit: $300 (paid at move-in OR in 3 installments of $100 starting the first month of tenancy) Reservation Fee: $900. When approved it is a credit to your account with the following options: 1) apply it to their Security Deposit in full, OR 2) apply it to their first month’s rent if they are choosing the payment plan. Pet Rent: $20/month (limit of 2 cats) No dogs. Storage: $20/month Parking garage: $100/month (when available) www.cornellandassociates.com

Terms: 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have any available units?
2027 Eastlake Ave E has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have?
Some of 2027 Eastlake Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Eastlake Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Eastlake Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Eastlake Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Eastlake Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Eastlake Ave E does offer parking.
Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Eastlake Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have a pool?
No, 2027 Eastlake Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2027 Eastlake Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Eastlake Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Eastlake Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
