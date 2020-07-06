2021 NW 59th St., #102

Amenities

This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen, and a gas fireplace. Extra closet space. Enjoy breakfast, lunch & dinner on your south-facing deck, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. (Unit square footage is approximate)



YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/GnxibaQipUU

This small 6-unit building is located in the heart of Ballard. Dedicated storage included with rent. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for more information. Coin-operated laundry on-site. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, banks and more.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment. Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411