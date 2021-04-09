Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

The Stratford on 4th is located in the heart of Seattle and is surrounded by an upbeat urban energy. Within a few blocks is the Pike Place Market, Westlake Center, major bus/light rail lines, waterfront, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, bars and much more entertainment. The grocery store and hardware store is also within a couple blocks. This is a fantastic location with easy access to everything you need. The majority of our tenants either walk or ride their bikes everywhere. For those of you with cars, garaged parking is available across the street to rent. The building is an old world classic property that was built in 1916. All the units have been recently remodeled with new cabinetry, granite countertops, LED lighting, hardwood flooring, carpet, exposed brick, tile bathrooms and much more. This brings a very modern style into an old world building. Each unit has gas heat and stove/oven for cooking. We also have free Wifi and are cable ready with both Comcast and Direct TV. The laundry room is on site and we have a rooftop deck with city views. This is a fantastic building with a really great community of people. Please do not hesitate to contact me to schedule a viewing. I look forward to hearing from you!!! Stratford on 4th Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Belltown Address: 2021 4th Avenue Bedrooms/Baths: Studio Rent: $1,100 Utility Fee: $65 monthly fee for water, sewer. Tenants pay their own gas/electricity/garbage Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Security Deposit Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: The Stratford on 4th is a classic old-world building located in the heart of downtown Seattle. This is within walking distance of everything, Pike Place Market, cafes, restaurants, parks, shopping, entertainment and much more. We are in a fantastic location if you enjoy the bustling energy of living in the city. All of our apartments have been newly remodeled with modern upgrades while maintaining the old world charm. The remodels include granite counters, new appliances, new cabinets, new floors, lighting, tile in the bathroom and kitchen, new paint and more. Please do not hesitate to contact me for scheduling a viewing. Thank you! Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Nick, for details or to schedule an appointment. https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-stratford-on-4th-seattle



Terms: One Month Free!!! One year lease