Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

2021 4th Avenue

2021 4th Avenue · (206) 359-2796
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2021 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
The Stratford on 4th is located in the heart of Seattle and is surrounded by an upbeat urban energy. Within a few blocks is the Pike Place Market, Westlake Center, major bus/light rail lines, waterfront, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, bars and much more entertainment. The grocery store and hardware store is also within a couple blocks. This is a fantastic location with easy access to everything you need. The majority of our tenants either walk or ride their bikes everywhere. For those of you with cars, garaged parking is available across the street to rent. The building is an old world classic property that was built in 1916. All the units have been recently remodeled with new cabinetry, granite countertops, LED lighting, hardwood flooring, carpet, exposed brick, tile bathrooms and much more. This brings a very modern style into an old world building. Each unit has gas heat and stove/oven for cooking. We also have free Wifi and are cable ready with both Comcast and Direct TV. The laundry room is on site and we have a rooftop deck with city views. This is a fantastic building with a really great community of people. Please do not hesitate to contact me to schedule a viewing. I look forward to hearing from you!!! Stratford on 4th Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Belltown Address: 2021 4th Avenue Bedrooms/Baths: Studio Rent: $1,100 Utility Fee: $65 monthly fee for water, sewer. Tenants pay their own gas/electricity/garbage Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Security Deposit Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: The Stratford on 4th is a classic old-world building located in the heart of downtown Seattle. This is within walking distance of everything, Pike Place Market, cafes, restaurants, parks, shopping, entertainment and much more. We are in a fantastic location if you enjoy the bustling energy of living in the city. All of our apartments have been newly remodeled with modern upgrades while maintaining the old world charm. The remodels include granite counters, new appliances, new cabinets, new floors, lighting, tile in the bathroom and kitchen, new paint and more. Please do not hesitate to contact me for scheduling a viewing. Thank you! Available: ***NOW!*** Contact: Please contact the Resident Manager, Nick, for details or to schedule an appointment. https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-stratford-on-4th-seattle

Terms: One Month Free!!! One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 4th Avenue have any available units?
2021 4th Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 4th Avenue have?
Some of 2021 4th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2021 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2021 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2021 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2021 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2021 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2021 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2021 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2021 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
