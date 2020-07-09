All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

2020 NW 58th St

2020 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49b0d46098 ---- To schedule a viewing at https://showmojo.com/l/49b0d46098 Walkscore 97!! This modern designer condo is completely remodeled, located on the first floor of a well-managed 4-plex building. Walk to everything! *** 2 min walk to QFC, Bartell, Ballard Common, Ballard Library and all the award winning restaurants and bars on market street. *** 5 min walk to RapidRide D and Bus route 40 that can take you to all the companies in South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle *** 15-20 min drive to downtown Seattle and South Lake Union Features *** NEW Trendy grey kitchen with new appliances, new hardwood floor, quartz countertop. *** New in-unit washer/dryer *** 2 extra storage rooms perfect for skiing stuff *** Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private 1/2 bathroom *** Second bedroom has large mirror closet and fits a queen size bed. *** Full bathroom is accessible by both bedrooms and features contemporary style tiles and vanity. *** Easy street parking Terms: *** 12 months lease *** $47 per person application fee *** $50 per person to cover water/sewer/garbage Available Aug-15-2019 To schedule a viewing at https://showmojo.com/l/49b0d46098 Please contact 617-784-3466 to schedule for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

