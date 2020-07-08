202 Hayes St.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29fb0fb012 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/29fb0fb012
Classic Craftsman home with many original touches in a great neighborhood. Huge rooms, hardwood floors throughout, full (mostly unfinished) basement for hobbies, storage, or indoor play, finished attic space is third bedroom plus play or office space, large closets.
1st, last, and security deposit required. Application fee $42 per adult.
Architecture style: Craftsman
HeatingFuels: Gas
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Composition
ViewTypes: Territorial