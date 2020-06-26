2016 E Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

2 Story Townhouse For Rent, 2 Beds, 2 BA, Available now! - Great location! Close to Central Business District, Colleges, UW, parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping plazas, within walking distance to major bus lines and off street parking.



NEW flooring, NEW paint! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large kitchen, dining area, living room w/ gas fireplace, sliding door leads to backyard. Partial fenced back Yard. Washer/dryer.



Move In Cost: Application fee: $50 per person. First month rent: $2200 Security Deposit: $2200 Last Month Rent: $2200. NO pet. Please call Cecily at 206-914-3473 for leasing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



