Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2016 E Spruce Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:54 PM

2016 E Spruce Street

2016 East Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2016 East Spruce Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 Story Townhouse For Rent, 2 Beds, 2 BA, Available now! - Great location! Close to Central Business District, Colleges, UW, parks, hospitals, restaurants, shopping plazas, within walking distance to major bus lines and off street parking.

NEW flooring, NEW paint! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large kitchen, dining area, living room w/ gas fireplace, sliding door leads to backyard. Partial fenced back Yard. Washer/dryer.

Move In Cost: Application fee: $50 per person. First month rent: $2200 Security Deposit: $2200 Last Month Rent: $2200. NO pet. Please call Cecily at 206-914-3473 for leasing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4381425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 E Spruce Street have any available units?
2016 E Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2016 E Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2016 E Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 E Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 2016 E Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 2016 E Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 E Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 2016 E Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 2016 E Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 E Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 E Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 E Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

