201 West Olympic Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

201 & 209 W Olympic Place Gorgeous STUDIO-PLUS available in this classic 1920’S Queen Anne brick. Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, eat-in kitchen. Common area laundry room. Great location within walking distance of coffee shops, retail, Kinnear Park, etc. Near bus-lines. $1395 per month $65 per month water/sewer/trash fee Additional storage available No smoking/ Cats and dogs OK with add’l deposit (breed restrictions apply) $900 security deposit Please contact JEFF at 425-495-4248; Olympic.grayson@gmail.com ** Photos might not be of exact unit available but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure