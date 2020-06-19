All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 201 West Olympic Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
201 West Olympic Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

201 West Olympic Place

201 West Olympic Place · (425) 495-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
coffee bar
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
201 & 209 W Olympic Place Gorgeous STUDIO-PLUS available in this classic 1920’S Queen Anne brick. Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, eat-in kitchen. Common area laundry room. Great location within walking distance of coffee shops, retail, Kinnear Park, etc. Near bus-lines. $1395 per month $65 per month water/sewer/trash fee Additional storage available No smoking/ Cats and dogs OK with add’l deposit (breed restrictions apply) $900 security deposit Please contact JEFF at 425-495-4248; Olympic.grayson@gmail.com ** Photos might not be of exact unit available but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West Olympic Place have any available units?
201 West Olympic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West Olympic Place have?
Some of 201 West Olympic Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West Olympic Place currently offering any rent specials?
201 West Olympic Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West Olympic Place pet-friendly?
No, 201 West Olympic Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 201 West Olympic Place offer parking?
No, 201 West Olympic Place does not offer parking.
Does 201 West Olympic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 West Olympic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West Olympic Place have a pool?
No, 201 West Olympic Place does not have a pool.
Does 201 West Olympic Place have accessible units?
No, 201 West Olympic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West Olympic Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 West Olympic Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 West Olympic Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Edwards on Fifth
2619 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity