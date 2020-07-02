All apartments in Seattle
201 17th Ave E
201 17th Ave E

201 17th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

201 17th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS, GARDEN-LEVEL STUDIO available in this classic 1920’S Capitol Hill brick (approx. 500 sqft). These highly sought-after units offer built-ins, high ceilings, and eat-in kitchens. Unit is carpeted. Common laundry area located in basement. Extra storage available. Please inquire as to availability of underground parking. Building is located on a quiet corner just blocks from restaurants, cafes, groceries, and Group Health. Short walk to Volunteer Park. Bus lines to downtown and the University District are right around the corner and the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station is just a 10-minute walk! STUDIO: $1295 per month $100 utility fee covers water/sewer/garbage AND heat! $900 security deposit 201 17th Av E No smoking/ No Pets Please contact Collin at 206-801-0101; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 17th Ave E have any available units?
201 17th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 201 17th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
201 17th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 17th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 201 17th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 201 17th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 201 17th Ave E offers parking.
Does 201 17th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 17th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 17th Ave E have a pool?
No, 201 17th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 201 17th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 201 17th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 201 17th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 17th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 17th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 17th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

