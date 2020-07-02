201 17th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS, GARDEN-LEVEL STUDIO available in this classic 1920’S Capitol Hill brick (approx. 500 sqft). These highly sought-after units offer built-ins, high ceilings, and eat-in kitchens. Unit is carpeted. Common laundry area located in basement. Extra storage available. Please inquire as to availability of underground parking. Building is located on a quiet corner just blocks from restaurants, cafes, groceries, and Group Health. Short walk to Volunteer Park. Bus lines to downtown and the University District are right around the corner and the Capitol Hill Light Rail Station is just a 10-minute walk! STUDIO: $1295 per month $100 utility fee covers water/sewer/garbage AND heat! $900 security deposit 201 17th Av E No smoking/ No Pets Please contact Collin at 206-801-0101; buckleyapts@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure