Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2008 NW 58th St., #102
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:08 PM

2008 NW 58th St., #102

2008 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This two bedroom/one bath unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and gas fireplace. Extra closet space. Master bedroom has own deck, perfect for a bistro set and container plants.
This small 6-unit building is located in the heart of Ballard, and includes large decks in every unit, on-site coin operated laundry, and storage included with rent. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for further information.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-5:30pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have any available units?
2008 NW 58th St., #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have?
Some of 2008 NW 58th St., #102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 NW 58th St., #102 currently offering any rent specials?
2008 NW 58th St., #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 NW 58th St., #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 is pet friendly.
Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 offer parking?
Yes, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 offers parking.
Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have a pool?
No, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 does not have a pool.
Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have accessible units?
No, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 NW 58th St., #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 NW 58th St., #102 has units with dishwashers.

