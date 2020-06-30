2008 NW 58th St., #102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This two bedroom/one bath unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a galley-style kitchen with all appliances, and gas fireplace. Extra closet space. Master bedroom has own deck, perfect for a bistro set and container plants.

This small 6-unit building is located in the heart of Ballard, and includes large decks in every unit, on-site coin operated laundry, and storage included with rent. Garage parking available. Please see the leasing office for further information.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-5:30pm



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411