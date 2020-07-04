2001 20th Avenue S

Amenities

Hurry to lease this stunning Home in North Beacon Hill. Custom floor plan w/upper level featuring a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & great territorial views,gourmet kitchen w/granite counters and brand new stainless steel appls,dining room and a large entertainment room. Lower level offers a Master Bed w/full Bath,walk in closet & private balcony, 4 additional beds and 2 full baths,kitchenette and utility room.Top location w/min to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue,Light rail and Stadiums.