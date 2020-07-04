All apartments in Seattle
2001 20th Avenue S

2001 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2001 20th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Hurry to lease this stunning Home in North Beacon Hill. Custom floor plan w/upper level featuring a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & great territorial views,gourmet kitchen w/granite counters and brand new stainless steel appls,dining room and a large entertainment room. Lower level offers a Master Bed w/full Bath,walk in closet & private balcony, 4 additional beds and 2 full baths,kitchenette and utility room.Top location w/min to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue,Light rail and Stadiums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 20th Avenue S have any available units?
2001 20th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 20th Avenue S have?
Some of 2001 20th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 20th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2001 20th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 20th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2001 20th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 2001 20th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 20th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2001 20th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 20th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 20th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

