1819 E. Republican
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:08 AM

1819 E. Republican

1819 East Republican Street · (206) 225-3373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1819 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Classic brick building in excellent Capitol Hill location. Close to great restaurants, shops and public transportation. Be within walking distance to Downtown Seattle! Near Kaiser Permanente! STUDIO $1370 (includes w/s/g/heat) in a classic brick building! hardwood floors, near Kaiser Permanente, busline, trendy shops, great restaurants, close to downtown Seattle! 1819 E Republican Seattle 98112 ***CALL 206-225-3373 for a viewing today! https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 E. Republican have any available units?
1819 E. Republican doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1819 E. Republican currently offering any rent specials?
1819 E. Republican isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 E. Republican pet-friendly?
No, 1819 E. Republican is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1819 E. Republican offer parking?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not offer parking.
Does 1819 E. Republican have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 E. Republican have a pool?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not have a pool.
Does 1819 E. Republican have accessible units?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 E. Republican have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 E. Republican have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 E. Republican does not have units with air conditioning.
