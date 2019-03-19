All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

1819 24th Ave.

1819 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1819 24th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Urban Retreat w/ Views - 1819 24th Ave. #A
This stunning 1,887 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with beautiful architectural design throughout! Enjoy the Great Room concept with oversized full wood wrapped windows, a gas fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors that extend into the Dining Room & Kitchen. The Kitchen is perfectly accented with slab granite counters, full tile back splash, lots of sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Attached garage, washer/dryer, and views of Lk Washington and the Cascades from the private Master Bedroom deck!
Best of entertainment including; The infamous Skillet food truck, Ezells Fried Chicken, Ethiopian to Spanish to Vietnamese and Haitian eats. The Central Cinema, Capitol Hill, night life just a short walk away. Central means you are near everything!!
$3995 rent, $3995 security deposit, Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. $40 application fee.

(RLNE5225427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 24th Ave. have any available units?
1819 24th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 24th Ave. have?
Some of 1819 24th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 24th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1819 24th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 24th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 24th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1819 24th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1819 24th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1819 24th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 24th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 24th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1819 24th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1819 24th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1819 24th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 24th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 24th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

