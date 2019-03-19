Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Urban Retreat w/ Views - 1819 24th Ave. #A

This stunning 1,887 sq ft home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with beautiful architectural design throughout! Enjoy the Great Room concept with oversized full wood wrapped windows, a gas fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors that extend into the Dining Room & Kitchen. The Kitchen is perfectly accented with slab granite counters, full tile back splash, lots of sleek cabinetry and stainless steel appliances! Attached garage, washer/dryer, and views of Lk Washington and the Cascades from the private Master Bedroom deck!

Best of entertainment including; The infamous Skillet food truck, Ezells Fried Chicken, Ethiopian to Spanish to Vietnamese and Haitian eats. The Central Cinema, Capitol Hill, night life just a short walk away. Central means you are near everything!!

$3995 rent, $3995 security deposit, Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. $40 application fee.



(RLNE5225427)