Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1815 Bellevue Ave - 603

1815 Bellevue Avenue · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Bellevue Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Lofted corner unit with large windows and views of downtown Seattle, Space Needle, mountains and water! Queen size mattress included in loft area!
Leasing Specials, for a limited time only!
Loft & Standard: Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 6 months of rent at $899/month on standard units or $999/month on lofted units

MFTE Standard (Unit B06): Sign a 12 month lease and receive a $250 visa gift card.
*terms and conditions do apply for each special, ask us for more details. Specials cannot be combined.*

KULLE Urban Living
1815 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Kulle Urban Living is a micro-studio apartment building in Capitol Hill!

Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 312 SF; some with lofts, private decks and spectacular views! Close to all that Seattle has to offer including the Link Light Rail just 3 blocks away, easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at Kulle Urban Living!

$75/month utility fee - includes water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity and Wi-FI!

Amenities include:
- Bike Storage
- Rooftop Deck
- Onsite Laundry
- Shared Kitchens
- Community TV Lounge
- Real Time Traffic Data in Lobby
- Package Concierge parcel lockers

Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, University of Washington, Seattle Central College, Swedish and Group Health Medical Centers and much more!

Make Kulle Urban Living your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 for more information! Tours by appointment only.

Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have any available units?
1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have?
Some of 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 offer parking?
No, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have a pool?
No, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have accessible units?
Yes, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 has accessible units.
Does 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1815 Bellevue Ave - 603?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

