1815 Bellevue Ave - 603

Lofted corner unit with large windows and views of downtown Seattle, Space Needle, mountains and water! Queen size mattress included in loft area!

Leasing Specials, for a limited time only!

Loft & Standard: Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 6 months of rent at $899/month on standard units or $999/month on lofted units



MFTE Standard (Unit B06): Sign a 12 month lease and receive a $250 visa gift card.

*terms and conditions do apply for each special, ask us for more details. Specials cannot be combined.*



KULLE Urban Living

1815 Bellevue Ave

Seattle, WA 98122



Kulle Urban Living is a micro-studio apartment building in Capitol Hill!



Unit sizes range from approximately 160 SF to 312 SF; some with lofts, private decks and spectacular views! Close to all that Seattle has to offer including the Link Light Rail just 3 blocks away, easy access to SR-520, I-5 and I-90. Limitless options of extraordinary places to eat, shop and play surrounds you here at Kulle Urban Living!



$75/month utility fee - includes water, sewer, garbage, gas, electricity and Wi-FI!



Amenities include:

- Bike Storage

- Rooftop Deck

- Onsite Laundry

- Shared Kitchens

- Community TV Lounge

- Real Time Traffic Data in Lobby

- Package Concierge parcel lockers



Quick access to Downtown, South Lake Union, University of Washington, Seattle Central College, Swedish and Group Health Medical Centers and much more!



Make Kulle Urban Living your new home today! Please contact us at 206.403.1467 for more information! Tours by appointment only.



Deposits/Fees

First Month's Rent

Last Month's Rent

$500 Refundable Security Deposit



