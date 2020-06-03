All apartments in Seattle
1811 20th Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

1811 20th Ave

1811 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1811 20th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Madison 2.0 is central, it’s convenient, it’s connected. Stay close to the heartbeat of the city. Our community offers a wide range of living spaces. From airy live/work lofts to view units with private rooftop patios to bright efficiency studios. Our community offers a wide range of floor plans and unit sizes. Whether you are looking for an affordable furnished option as you transition to the city or a something more long term with room to grow. Efficiency studios offer a private bath, kitchenette & include all utilities. Some come partially furnished with a bed, desk, & chair. Looking to bring your own furniture? We have some unfurnished units too! Our amenities also include a shared rooftop deck with beautiful views of Mt. Rainier, a Resident Lounge with spacious kitchen & living room, and an outdoor patio. We currently have an medium sized efficiency studio available with all utilities and WiFi included! Flexible lease options are available. All units feature a private bath and kitchenette (microwave & mini fridge) with access to a full shared community kitchen, resident lounge and rooftop deck. Units come partially furnished with a bed, desk, chair, and adjustable closet system. Layouts vary but are similar to the one shown.

Terms: Offering May rent free with a 12 month lease Also offer 3, 6, & 9 month lease; prices may vary 2 weeks free w/12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 20th Ave have any available units?
1811 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 20th Ave have?
Some of 1811 20th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1811 20th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 20th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1811 20th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1811 20th Ave offer parking?
No, 1811 20th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1811 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 20th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 1811 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1811 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1811 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 20th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
