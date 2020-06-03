1811 20th Ave

Amenities

Madison 2.0 is central, it’s convenient, it’s connected. Stay close to the heartbeat of the city. Our community offers a wide range of living spaces. From airy live/work lofts to view units with private rooftop patios to bright efficiency studios. Our community offers a wide range of floor plans and unit sizes. Whether you are looking for an affordable furnished option as you transition to the city or a something more long term with room to grow. Efficiency studios offer a private bath, kitchenette & include all utilities. Some come partially furnished with a bed, desk, & chair. Looking to bring your own furniture? We have some unfurnished units too! Our amenities also include a shared rooftop deck with beautiful views of Mt. Rainier, a Resident Lounge with spacious kitchen & living room, and an outdoor patio. We currently have an medium sized efficiency studio available with all utilities and WiFi included! Flexible lease options are available. All units feature a private bath and kitchenette (microwave & mini fridge) with access to a full shared community kitchen, resident lounge and rooftop deck. Units come partially furnished with a bed, desk, chair, and adjustable closet system. Layouts vary but are similar to the one shown.



Terms: Offering May rent free with a 12 month lease Also offer 3, 6, & 9 month lease; prices may vary 2 weeks free w/12 month lease