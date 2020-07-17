All apartments in Seattle
1810 43rd Ave E #B202

1810 43rd Avenue East · (808) 342-2042
Location

1810 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1990 · Avail. now

$1,990

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Condo,Studio at Madison Park, Waterfront - Property Id: 299889

Enjoy truly beautiful, water front living in the heart of Madison Park, Seattle. This condo makes a lasting impression with its luxury-style, fully furnished or without furnitures. This studio accommodations offering gorgeous views of Lake Washington, Madison Park and Madison Beach at the same time. The studio condo features a newly renovated, modern style kitchen with all hardwood flooring and carpeting in the living room areas. The bathroom also features hardwood flooring. Aside from the condo itself, the location cannot be beat— the studio is just steps away from a plethora of trendy restaurants, boutiques and community parks. Just outside the building you will find a bus stop (#11) that can take you to the heart of downtown, the east side, university village and more. It's an easy commute to anywhere being so close to the main freeways. The unit also comes with access to a private dock and a generous storage unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1810-43rd-ave-e-%23b202-seattle-wa/299889
Property Id 299889

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have any available units?
1810 43rd Ave E #B202 has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have?
Some of 1810 43rd Ave E #B202's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 43rd Ave E #B202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 pet-friendly?
No, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 offer parking?
No, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 does not offer parking.
Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have a pool?
No, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have accessible units?
No, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 43rd Ave E #B202 has units with dishwashers.
