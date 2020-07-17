1810 43rd Ave E #B202

Amenities

Condo,Studio at Madison Park, Waterfront - Property Id: 299889



Enjoy truly beautiful, water front living in the heart of Madison Park, Seattle. This condo makes a lasting impression with its luxury-style, fully furnished or without furnitures. This studio accommodations offering gorgeous views of Lake Washington, Madison Park and Madison Beach at the same time. The studio condo features a newly renovated, modern style kitchen with all hardwood flooring and carpeting in the living room areas. The bathroom also features hardwood flooring. Aside from the condo itself, the location cannot be beat— the studio is just steps away from a plethora of trendy restaurants, boutiques and community parks. Just outside the building you will find a bus stop (#11) that can take you to the heart of downtown, the east side, university village and more. It's an easy commute to anywhere being so close to the main freeways. The unit also comes with access to a private dock and a generous storage unit.

No Pets Allowed



