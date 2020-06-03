1809 41st Avenue East

Amenities

The Loch Kelden Apartments is a charming turn of the century brick building offering large studios and one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and lots of old-world charm. Amenities include controlled access, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking, cat friendly, conveniently located near bus lines, and some units have views of Lake Washington. The Loch Kelden Apartments is located right off Madison Street, next to the Red Apple Market. The Loch Kelden is offering a studio + Alcove apartment, with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. This secure building features coin-op laundry and available off-street parking in a charming neighborhood in the heart of Madison Park. Cat-friendly. Please call Melanie at 206-353-3855 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



Terms: 1 year lease