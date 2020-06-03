All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:45 PM

1809 41st Avenue East

1809 41st Avenue East · (206) 353-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 41st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The Loch Kelden Apartments is a charming turn of the century brick building offering large studios and one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, coved ceilings and lots of old-world charm. Amenities include controlled access, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking, cat friendly, conveniently located near bus lines, and some units have views of Lake Washington. The Loch Kelden Apartments is located right off Madison Street, next to the Red Apple Market. The Loch Kelden is offering a studio + Alcove apartment, with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. This secure building features coin-op laundry and available off-street parking in a charming neighborhood in the heart of Madison Park. Cat-friendly. Please call Melanie at 206-353-3855 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 41st Avenue East have any available units?
1809 41st Avenue East has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 41st Avenue East have?
Some of 1809 41st Avenue East's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 41st Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
1809 41st Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 41st Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 41st Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 1809 41st Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 1809 41st Avenue East does offer parking.
Does 1809 41st Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 41st Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 41st Avenue East have a pool?
No, 1809 41st Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 1809 41st Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 1809 41st Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 41st Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 41st Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
