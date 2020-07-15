1808 Minor Ave #1503

Amenities

Fine Urban Living in Seattle's Newest Luxury Building, Nexus - Virtual Tour Available Now- https://youtu.be/4aNbWDd5Frc



Now open, at the intersection of everything, NEXUS! With meticulous design, rich finishes, automated features & absolute convenience you will love, this one bedroom efficiency condominium has a separate sleeping area with doors. Beautiful oak flooring throughout the kitchen, living room & bedroom. Quartz countertops & backsplash with stylish cupboards by Trellis. Located on the 15th floor of a 41 story high rise, you'll enjoy lots of natural light & city views. With integrated smart switches for streamlined living & 3 floors of amenities, all that you need is here at home. Head up to the rooftop deck for incredible views in every direction, bbq grills, outdoor seating & lounging inside or out. Other amenities include a dog wash area & a dog run, game room, fitness center, media room, kitchen & dining rooms, digital community board & concierge service.



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Lease term is 12 months.

~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.



