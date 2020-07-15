All apartments in Seattle
1808 Minor Ave #1503

1808 Minor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
bbq/grill
media room
Fine Urban Living in Seattle's Newest Luxury Building, Nexus - Virtual Tour Available Now- https://youtu.be/4aNbWDd5Frc

Now open, at the intersection of everything, NEXUS! With meticulous design, rich finishes, automated features & absolute convenience you will love, this one bedroom efficiency condominium has a separate sleeping area with doors. Beautiful oak flooring throughout the kitchen, living room & bedroom. Quartz countertops & backsplash with stylish cupboards by Trellis. Located on the 15th floor of a 41 story high rise, you'll enjoy lots of natural light & city views. With integrated smart switches for streamlined living & 3 floors of amenities, all that you need is here at home. Head up to the rooftop deck for incredible views in every direction, bbq grills, outdoor seating & lounging inside or out. Other amenities include a dog wash area & a dog run, game room, fitness center, media room, kitchen & dining rooms, digital community board & concierge service.

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Lease term is 12 months.
~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.

(RLNE5589503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have any available units?
1808 Minor Ave #1503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have?
Some of 1808 Minor Ave #1503's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Minor Ave #1503 currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Minor Ave #1503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Minor Ave #1503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 offer parking?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have a pool?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have accessible units?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Minor Ave #1503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Minor Ave #1503 does not have units with dishwashers.
