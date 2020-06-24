All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1808 11th Ave #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1808 11th Ave #B
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1808 11th Ave #B

1808 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 11th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remarkable 2 Bedroom + Bonus Townhome In Heart Of Capital Hill! - Please join GPS Renting for an Open House on Monday the 18th at 2pm! Email lease@gpsrenting.com to RVSP.

Incredible opportunity in this modern townhome with two large master suites and large covered deck off family room with wet bar on the third floor. Many things to love & highlights include bamboo floors, large windows, high ceilings & industrial finishes throughout. Kitchen features ss appliances, polished quartz counters, gas range & large island & eating bar. Secure gate entry & underground garage parking.

The best part about this home is the neighborhood! Across from Cal Anderson Park and 1/4 mile from Broadway Light Rail. The home also has night large roof top deck that is perfect for entertaining guests. Restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment are all within walking distance!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4770740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 11th Ave #B have any available units?
1808 11th Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 11th Ave #B have?
Some of 1808 11th Ave #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 11th Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
1808 11th Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 11th Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 11th Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 1808 11th Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 1808 11th Ave #B offers parking.
Does 1808 11th Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 11th Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 11th Ave #B have a pool?
No, 1808 11th Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 1808 11th Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 1808 11th Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 11th Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 11th Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University