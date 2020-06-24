1808 11th Ave #B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remarkable 2 Bedroom + Bonus Townhome In Heart Of Capital Hill! - Please join GPS Renting for an Open House on Monday the 18th at 2pm! Email lease@gpsrenting.com to RVSP.



Incredible opportunity in this modern townhome with two large master suites and large covered deck off family room with wet bar on the third floor. Many things to love & highlights include bamboo floors, large windows, high ceilings & industrial finishes throughout. Kitchen features ss appliances, polished quartz counters, gas range & large island & eating bar. Secure gate entry & underground garage parking.



The best part about this home is the neighborhood! Across from Cal Anderson Park and 1/4 mile from Broadway Light Rail. The home also has night large roof top deck that is perfect for entertaining guests. Restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment are all within walking distance!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4770740)