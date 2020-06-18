1800 Eastlake Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Modern apartment building with new landscape, lobby, fully remodeled interiors and secure parking, elevator and some city/water views. Conveniently located to Amazon, Downtown, South Lake Union, Hospitals, Fred Hutch and easy access to I-5. Neighborhood: Eastlake Type of Unit: 2 bdrm/1 bath Date Available: Now Rent: $2,395 - 1 yr Lease Term Modern apartment building with new landscape, lobby, fully remodeled interiors and secure parking, elevator and some city/water views. Conveniently located to Amazon, Downtown, South Lake Union, Hospitals, Fred Hutch and easy access to I-5, bus 70 and restaurants. Top floor unit, full size bath, full-size washer/dryer, renovated modern unit. No smoking on the premises. Intercom system and locked mailboxes with secure package delivery. Parking may be available in the secured garage. Street parking within a block of the building. Bike lanes with serene views connect to many other neighborhoods in Seattle. ZipCar, Cars2go, and Trolley close by. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure



Terms: - 1 yr lease term - Application fee, $40 per applicant - $500 deposit with completed application and signed disclosure notice. - First full months rent paid at time of move in.