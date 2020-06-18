All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:21 AM

1800 Eastlake Ave E

1800 Eastlake Avenue East · (425) 216-8157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Modern apartment building with new landscape, lobby, fully remodeled interiors and secure parking, elevator and some city/water views. Conveniently located to Amazon, Downtown, South Lake Union, Hospitals, Fred Hutch and easy access to I-5. Neighborhood: Eastlake Type of Unit: 2 bdrm/1 bath Date Available: Now Rent: $2,395 - 1 yr Lease Term Modern apartment building with new landscape, lobby, fully remodeled interiors and secure parking, elevator and some city/water views. Conveniently located to Amazon, Downtown, South Lake Union, Hospitals, Fred Hutch and easy access to I-5, bus 70 and restaurants. Top floor unit, full size bath, full-size washer/dryer, renovated modern unit. No smoking on the premises. Intercom system and locked mailboxes with secure package delivery. Parking may be available in the secured garage. Street parking within a block of the building. Bike lanes with serene views connect to many other neighborhoods in Seattle. ZipCar, Cars2go, and Trolley close by. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Terms: - 1 yr lease term - Application fee, $40 per applicant - $500 deposit with completed application and signed disclosure notice. - First full months rent paid at time of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have any available units?
1800 Eastlake Ave E has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have?
Some of 1800 Eastlake Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Eastlake Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Eastlake Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Eastlake Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Eastlake Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Eastlake Ave E does offer parking.
Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Eastlake Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have a pool?
No, 1800 Eastlake Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1800 Eastlake Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Eastlake Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Eastlake Ave E has units with dishwashers.
