1761 NW 61st St., #3
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

1761 NW 61st St., #3

1761 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one bedroom/one bath, with office, comes in a unique townhouse-style, on the 2nd and 3rd level of the building. There's a garden window off the living room, which gets nice light for growing herbs/plants. On the main level is the kitchen, living and dining room, with west facing windows. Up the spiral staircase, on the 2nd level, is the bedroom & office, full-sized bath and in unit W/D. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Storage locker included with rent.
Located in the heart of Ballard. All units feature Pergo wood flooring, spacious kitchens w/ garden windows, and all appliances. In unit washer & dryer. Storage locker included with rent. Carport parking space is available. Please see the leasing office for further details.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have any available units?
1761 NW 61st St., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have?
Some of 1761 NW 61st St., #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 NW 61st St., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1761 NW 61st St., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 NW 61st St., #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 offers parking.
Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have a pool?
No, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have accessible units?
No, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 NW 61st St., #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 NW 61st St., #3 has units with dishwashers.
