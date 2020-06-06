1761 NW 61st St., #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This one bedroom/one bath, with office, comes in a unique townhouse-style, on the 2nd and 3rd level of the building. There's a garden window off the living room, which gets nice light for growing herbs/plants. On the main level is the kitchen, living and dining room, with west facing windows. Up the spiral staircase, on the 2nd level, is the bedroom & office, full-sized bath and in unit W/D. Pergo wood flooring throughout. Storage locker included with rent.

Located in the heart of Ballard. All units feature Pergo wood flooring, spacious kitchens w/ garden windows, and all appliances. In unit washer & dryer. Storage locker included with rent. Carport parking space is available. Please see the leasing office for further details.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411