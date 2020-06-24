Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1758 NW 61st Street #B Available 03/15/19 LUXURY BALLARD TOWNHOME W HIGH END FINISHES, VIEWS & EASY COMMUTE! - **$3550/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW**

**2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 1300 SF, 2 large decks w Views, Radiant Heated Floors**

**1 or 2 year lease and Pets considered on a Case by Case basis**

**First month's rent ($3550) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This newer construction, luxury Ballard town-home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is only 2 year old and in perfect shape with high end finishes throughout. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. Features include 2 large decks with views, garden area, 1 car garage, custom tile work and light fixtures. Executive gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, quartz countertops, large Island, custom light fixtures, and lots of windows providing great natural light! Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets that have custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and new paint and flooring. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Custom crafted wood and iron staircases and all floors have radiant heating! Master retreat is on the top level and has vaulted ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows, huge deck w views, walk in closet, and luxurious 4 piece bath that has everything you could need! Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 90! 4 Star Green built making the home very efficient and lowering utility bills.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Ballard has to offer. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Adams Elementary or Salmon Bay School

-Whitman Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



(RLNE2404826)