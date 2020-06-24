All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1758 NW 61st Street #B

1758 NW 61st St · No Longer Available
Location

1758 NW 61st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1758 NW 61st Street #B Available 03/15/19 LUXURY BALLARD TOWNHOME W HIGH END FINISHES, VIEWS & EASY COMMUTE! - **$3550/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW**
**2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 1300 SF, 2 large decks w Views, Radiant Heated Floors**
**1 or 2 year lease and Pets considered on a Case by Case basis**
**First month's rent ($3550) and security deposit ($3000) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This newer construction, luxury Ballard town-home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home is only 2 year old and in perfect shape with high end finishes throughout. Home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. Features include 2 large decks with views, garden area, 1 car garage, custom tile work and light fixtures. Executive gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, quartz countertops, large Island, custom light fixtures, and lots of windows providing great natural light! Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets that have custom shelf systems as well as having large windows and new paint and flooring. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors and large windows. Custom crafted wood and iron staircases and all floors have radiant heating! Master retreat is on the top level and has vaulted ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows, huge deck w views, walk in closet, and luxurious 4 piece bath that has everything you could need! Home is close to everything and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 90! 4 Star Green built making the home very efficient and lowering utility bills.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Ballard has to offer. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Adams Elementary or Salmon Bay School
-Whitman Middle School
-Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound
-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park
-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!

(RLNE2404826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have any available units?
1758 NW 61st Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have?
Some of 1758 NW 61st Street #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 NW 61st Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
1758 NW 61st Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 NW 61st Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 NW 61st Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 1758 NW 61st Street #B offers parking.
Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 NW 61st Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have a pool?
No, 1758 NW 61st Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have accessible units?
No, 1758 NW 61st Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 NW 61st Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 NW 61st Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
