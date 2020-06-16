All apartments in Seattle
1737 NW 56th St
1737 NW 56th St

1737 Northwest 56th Street · (206) 930-2474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1737 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Landmark Building is a six story frame building with 31 one bedroom apartments. Amenities include deck, view, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, carpets, storage, parking and controlled access. The Landmark is near buslines, grocery stores and restaurants and has a roof top deck with an INCREDIBLE view. No smoking please. Coming available is a spacious 1bdrm apartment with great natural light. Top floor unit features a deck, full size Washer/Dryer in unit. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Enjoy fantastic roof top deck with views. Short walk to shops ,walking distance to Ballard locks and short distance to golden gardens. Parking available. For more information contact Dale 206-930-2474

Terms: 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 NW 56th St have any available units?
1737 NW 56th St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 NW 56th St have?
Some of 1737 NW 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 NW 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1737 NW 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 NW 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1737 NW 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1737 NW 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 1737 NW 56th St does offer parking.
Does 1737 NW 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 NW 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 NW 56th St have a pool?
No, 1737 NW 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 1737 NW 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1737 NW 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 NW 56th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 NW 56th St has units with dishwashers.
