1737 NW 56th St

Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Landmark Building is a six story frame building with 31 one bedroom apartments. Amenities include deck, view, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, washer/dryer in unit, carpets, storage, parking and controlled access. The Landmark is near buslines, grocery stores and restaurants and has a roof top deck with an INCREDIBLE view. No smoking please. Coming available is a spacious 1bdrm apartment with great natural light. Top floor unit features a deck, full size Washer/Dryer in unit. Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Enjoy fantastic roof top deck with views. Short walk to shops ,walking distance to Ballard locks and short distance to golden gardens. Parking available. For more information contact Dale 206-930-2474



Terms: 12 month lease.