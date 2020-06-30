All apartments in Seattle
1734 13th Avenue South - B, Unit B

1734 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1734 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Newer 4-Star Built Green townhouse, 3 level floor plan, 1180 s/f. Bright living room with modern style kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite on the top floor, one more bedroom with 3/4 bath on bottom floor. Cork and polished concrete flooring, energy efficient heat pump/AC. Fiat-size garage or use it as extra storage room. Party-sized rooftop deck with sweeping city, Sound and Olympic Views. Lovely courtyard. Comfortable and stylish in-city living, convenient location. Close to downtown, light rail, stores, restaurants, parks. First/last/deposit ($2000), tenants pay all utilities. No Smoking/No Pets. Available mid-March. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

