1733 Boylston Ave

1733 Boylston Avenue · (206) 251-0070
Location

1733 Boylston Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,290

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

The Naoma Apartments is located in-between the Pike/Pine neighborhood of Capitol Hill and Olive Way, two blocks off of Pine Street on Boylston Ave. The Capitol Hill neighborhood is densely-populated, and with that comes lots of restaurants, bars/nightlife, shopping, music, and transit options. Seattle Central College as well as Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts are all within walking distance. For parks, there is Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park, offering the neighborhood residents outdoor escape. Better still, the Light Rail and Seattle Streetcar stations are both within 2-3 blocks offering even greater connectivity to the rest of the city. CONTACT MARTY FOR A SHOWING AT (970)250-4256! The Porter Apartments has a classical studio for rent beginning in July. The unit is larger than your average studio, with a private back patio overlooking a hidden sanctuary. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, beautiful wood trim, and lots of storage space too.. If you like older building and have lived in them before, you will love this find. If you are unfamiliar with older properties, units here do not have dishwashers, garbage disposals, or vent fans like you may be accustomed. They make up for it however with a lot of charm, character and tons of square footage you wont find elsewhere for the price. $1290+ $100 for all central utilities (electricity, water, sewer, garbage, recycling, compost, heat) JANUARY RENT FREE! YOU WILL NOT FIND A BIGGER APT FOR THE PRICE IN CENTRAL SEATTLE! GUARANTEED! The Porter Apartments is located in the Pike/Pine neighborhood of Capitol Hill, two blocks off of Pine Street on Boylston Ave. The Capitol Hill neighborhood is densely-populated, and with that comes lots of restaurants, bars/nightlife, shopping, music, and transit options. Seattle Central College, as well as Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts are all within walking distance. For parks, there is Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park, offering the neighborhood's residents outdoor escape. The Light Rail and Seattle Streetcar stations are both within 2-3 blocks offering even greater connectivity to the rest of the city. If you like living in early 1900s classical buildings with all their charm, then the Naoma Apartments may be a great fit for you! Please contact Marty via text/call at 970-250-4256 or email PorterAndNaomaAPTS@gmail.com for tours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 Boylston Ave have any available units?
1733 Boylston Ave has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 Boylston Ave have?
Some of 1733 Boylston Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 Boylston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Boylston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Boylston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1733 Boylston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1733 Boylston Ave offer parking?
No, 1733 Boylston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Boylston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Boylston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Boylston Ave have a pool?
No, 1733 Boylston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1733 Boylston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1733 Boylston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Boylston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 Boylston Ave has units with dishwashers.
