1733 Boylston Ave

The Naoma Apartments is located in-between the Pike/Pine neighborhood of Capitol Hill and Olive Way, two blocks off of Pine Street on Boylston Ave. The Capitol Hill neighborhood is densely-populated, and with that comes lots of restaurants, bars/nightlife, shopping, music, and transit options. Seattle Central College as well as Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts are all within walking distance. For parks, there is Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park, offering the neighborhood residents outdoor escape. Better still, the Light Rail and Seattle Streetcar stations are both within 2-3 blocks offering even greater connectivity to the rest of the city. CONTACT MARTY FOR A SHOWING AT (970)250-4256! The Porter Apartments has a classical studio for rent beginning in July. The unit is larger than your average studio, with a private back patio overlooking a hidden sanctuary. The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, beautiful wood trim, and lots of storage space too.. If you like older building and have lived in them before, you will love this find. If you are unfamiliar with older properties, units here do not have dishwashers, garbage disposals, or vent fans like you may be accustomed. They make up for it however with a lot of charm, character and tons of square footage you wont find elsewhere for the price. $1290+ $100 for all central utilities (electricity, water, sewer, garbage, recycling, compost, heat) JANUARY RENT FREE! YOU WILL NOT FIND A BIGGER APT FOR THE PRICE IN CENTRAL SEATTLE! GUARANTEED! The Porter Apartments is located in the Pike/Pine neighborhood of Capitol Hill, two blocks off of Pine Street on Boylston Ave. The Capitol Hill neighborhood is densely-populated, and with that comes lots of restaurants, bars/nightlife, shopping, music, and transit options. Seattle Central College, as well as Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts are all within walking distance. For parks, there is Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park, offering the neighborhood's residents outdoor escape. The Light Rail and Seattle Streetcar stations are both within 2-3 blocks offering even greater connectivity to the rest of the city. If you like living in early 1900s classical buildings with all their charm, then the Naoma Apartments may be a great fit for you! Please contact Marty via text/call at 970-250-4256 or email PorterAndNaomaAPTS@gmail.com for tours!