Seattle, WA
1729 12th Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

1729 12th Ave

1729 12th Avenue · (206) 328-2380
Location

1729 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This 1925 classic brick apartment building offers 50 units on 4 floors. There are 47 studio apartments, 2 one bedroom units and 1 two bedroom unit. Some off-street parking is available. There is storage available in the building as well as laundry facilities for tenants. Most upper floor units offer hardwood floors, ground level units are carpeted, blinds, walk-in closets and there are sleeping areas in some of the studio apartments. Various units have a view of the City. Cats are welcome with a deposit. This excellent Capitol Hill location is very walkable and offers accessibility to public transit, grocery stores, restaurants and Volunteer and Cal Anderson Park. Beautiful refinished original oak hardwood floors. Tons of old world charm, radiator heat, updated windows, well-maintained building. Shared laundry. Parking. Most studios have large closets or sleeping areas.

Terms: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 12th Ave have any available units?
1729 12th Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 12th Ave have?
Some of 1729 12th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1729 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1729 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1729 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1729 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 12th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 1729 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1729 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1729 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 12th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
