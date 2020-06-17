1729 12th Ave

Amenities

This 1925 classic brick apartment building offers 50 units on 4 floors. There are 47 studio apartments, 2 one bedroom units and 1 two bedroom unit. Some off-street parking is available. There is storage available in the building as well as laundry facilities for tenants. Most upper floor units offer hardwood floors, ground level units are carpeted, blinds, walk-in closets and there are sleeping areas in some of the studio apartments. Various units have a view of the City. Cats are welcome with a deposit. This excellent Capitol Hill location is very walkable and offers accessibility to public transit, grocery stores, restaurants and Volunteer and Cal Anderson Park. Beautiful refinished original oak hardwood floors. Tons of old world charm, radiator heat, updated windows, well-maintained building. Shared laundry. Parking. Most studios have large closets or sleeping areas.



Terms: 1 Year Lease