Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

1726 NW 62nd St., #4

1726 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful split-level townhouse unit. The main floor has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, a spacious open dining/living area, and a half bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, the full-sized bath, and in-unit washer/dryer with additional storage. Enjoy the front deck, perfect for container plants and a bistro set. Garage storage included in the rent. (Square footage is approximate)

YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/iWVnBAv8lBE
Located in the heart of Ballard, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks, and more. Garage parking available. Please contact the leasing office for further details.

100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday from 9am-5pm, Saturday & Sunday from 10am-4pm. Leasing Office unavailable for showings Tuesday's & Wednesday's.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

