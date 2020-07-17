1726 NW 62nd St., #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful split-level townhouse unit. The main floor has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, a spacious open dining/living area, and a half bath. Upstairs features two bedrooms, the full-sized bath, and in-unit washer/dryer with additional storage. Enjoy the front deck, perfect for container plants and a bistro set. Garage storage included in the rent. (Square footage is approximate)



YouTube Video Walk-Through: https://youtu.be/iWVnBAv8lBE

Located in the heart of Ballard, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks, and more. Garage parking available. Please contact the leasing office for further details.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday from 9am-5pm, Saturday & Sunday from 10am-4pm. Leasing Office unavailable for showings Tuesday's & Wednesday's.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411