1726 NW 62nd St., #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious two bedroom/1 1/2 bath townhouse-style unit. The main floor has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, open dining/living area and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and in unit washer/dryer. Enjoy your own outdoor patio, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Storage included in the rent.

Located in a wonderful residential area, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. All the townhouse-style units feature large kitchens with breakfast bars, and Pergo wood flooring throughout.



Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks and more.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411