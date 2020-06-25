All apartments in Seattle
1726 NW 62nd St., #3
Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:23 PM

1726 NW 62nd St., #3

1726 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious two bedroom/1 1/2 bath townhouse-style unit. The main floor has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, open dining/living area and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are two bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and in unit washer/dryer. Enjoy your own outdoor patio, perfect for a bistro set and container plants. Storage included in the rent.
Located in a wonderful residential area, this building features 4 roomy townhouse style units and 1 ground level studio. All the townhouse-style units feature large kitchens with breakfast bars, and Pergo wood flooring throughout.

Enjoy the pocket park at the end of the street. Stroll to the core of Ballard for dining, shopping, banks and more.

100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat & Sun 10:30am-6pm
Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have any available units?
1726 NW 62nd St., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have?
Some of 1726 NW 62nd St., #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1726 NW 62nd St., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 offers parking.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have a pool?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have accessible units?
No, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 NW 62nd St., #3 has units with dishwashers.
