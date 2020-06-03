1723 18th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage internet access

1723 18th Ave Nice TWO BEDROOM (or 1 plus den/ office!) unit available on Capitol Hill. High ceilings, open layout, dishwasher. Roof top deck with gorgeous views. Common area laundry room. Off-street parking is available. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, groceries (Trader Joe’s, Madison Market). $1895 per month $900 security deposit Approx. 600 SQFT No Smoking/ No Pets TO VIEW, PLEASE CALL 206-484-1091 or email kurt6635@aol.com We offer FaceTime and Video tours, as well! https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure