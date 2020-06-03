All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:10 AM

1723 18th Avenue

1723 18th Avenue · (206) 484-1091
Location

1723 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1723 18th Ave Nice TWO BEDROOM (or 1 plus den/ office!) unit available on Capitol Hill. High ceilings, open layout, dishwasher. Roof top deck with gorgeous views. Common area laundry room. Off-street parking is available. Building is located just blocks from restaurants, cafes, groceries (Trader Joe’s, Madison Market). $1895 per month $900 security deposit Approx. 600 SQFT No Smoking/ No Pets TO VIEW, PLEASE CALL 206-484-1091 or email kurt6635@aol.com We offer FaceTime and Video tours, as well! https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

