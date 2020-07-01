All apartments in Seattle
1720 NW 62nd St., #3
1720 NW 62nd St., #3

1720 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This two bedroom/one bath features a large kitchen with all appliances, and a breakfast bar, plenty of windows for natural light, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Two decks-one off the living room and a second off the master bedroom, perfect for a bistro set, and container plants. Storage included in the rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)
Located in a wonderful residential area, this 6-unit building features spacious decks and garage storage included with rent. Inside all the apartments you will find large kitchens, Pergo flooring throughout and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking is available. Please see the leasing office for further information.

100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday-Friday 9am-5:30pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-5:30pm.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have any available units?
1720 NW 62nd St., #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have?
Some of 1720 NW 62nd St., #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 NW 62nd St., #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 offers parking.
Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have a pool?
No, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have accessible units?
No, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 NW 62nd St., #3 has units with dishwashers.

