1720 NW 62nd St., #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This two bedroom/one bath features a large kitchen with all appliances, and a breakfast bar, plenty of windows for natural light, and Pergo wood flooring throughout. Two decks-one off the living room and a second off the master bedroom, perfect for a bistro set, and container plants. Storage included in the rent. (Unit square footage is approximate)

Located in a wonderful residential area, this 6-unit building features spacious decks and garage storage included with rent. Inside all the apartments you will find large kitchens, Pergo flooring throughout and in-unit washer/dryers. Garage parking is available. Please see the leasing office for further information.



100% non-smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday-Friday 9am-5:30pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-5:30pm.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411