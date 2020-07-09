All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1719 25th Ave S
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:33 AM

1719 25th Ave S

1719 25th Avenue South · (253) 214-7423
Location

1719 25th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1719 25th Ave S · Avail. Jul 10

$2,950

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1719 25th Ave S Available 07/10/20 Green-Certified Townhome in Sizzling Seattle Neighborhood - Sophisticated with a trendy craftsman edge, this 3BR/3.5BA, 1,650 sqft home boasts three levels of dynamic and active living space! Reminiscent of an Aspen lodge, the spacious interior is adorned with honey and amber toned wood trim and matching hardwood floors. Situated on the second level, the main living space offers guests comfort and the convenience of an open floor plan. Sear ahi tuna steaks and steam fresh asparagus, while enjoying the amenities of the kitchen which includes a gas range, high-end stainless-steel appliances, a tile backsplash, breakfast bar, dishwasher, and ample cabinetry! Relax in the living room on cold winter evenings and take refuge in front of the toasty gas fireplace! Avail yourself to the luxury of two master suites. Each third-floor master bedroom has a dedicated full bath, tons of natural light, and carpet. Additional features include 3rd floor laundry, 1st floor bedroom and full bath, tile entryways, an outdoor patio and much more! Conveniently located near I-90, shops and restaurants, this home will not last long!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5052 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5917773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 25th Ave S have any available units?
1719 25th Ave S has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 25th Ave S have?
Some of 1719 25th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 25th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1719 25th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 25th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 25th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1719 25th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1719 25th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1719 25th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 25th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 25th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1719 25th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1719 25th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1719 25th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 25th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 25th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
