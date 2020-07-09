Amenities

1719 25th Ave S Available 07/10/20 Green-Certified Townhome in Sizzling Seattle Neighborhood - Sophisticated with a trendy craftsman edge, this 3BR/3.5BA, 1,650 sqft home boasts three levels of dynamic and active living space! Reminiscent of an Aspen lodge, the spacious interior is adorned with honey and amber toned wood trim and matching hardwood floors. Situated on the second level, the main living space offers guests comfort and the convenience of an open floor plan. Sear ahi tuna steaks and steam fresh asparagus, while enjoying the amenities of the kitchen which includes a gas range, high-end stainless-steel appliances, a tile backsplash, breakfast bar, dishwasher, and ample cabinetry! Relax in the living room on cold winter evenings and take refuge in front of the toasty gas fireplace! Avail yourself to the luxury of two master suites. Each third-floor master bedroom has a dedicated full bath, tons of natural light, and carpet. Additional features include 3rd floor laundry, 1st floor bedroom and full bath, tile entryways, an outdoor patio and much more! Conveniently located near I-90, shops and restaurants, this home will not last long!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5052 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5917773)