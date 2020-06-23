1717 E Pine St

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking fireplace

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Capitol Hill! - Offering over 1400 square feet of spacious living, this three bedroom townhouse is available now!



First floor includes bedroom with attached bathroom. Access to fenced yard in back of property. Upstairs boasts kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and living space with gas fireplace. Master bedroom and third bedroom sit on the top floor, each with its own attached bathrooms.



This property is pet friendly! Additional deposit is required.



One designated parking space is available with access to zoned permits for two additional cars.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease preferred.



Home is perfectly situated in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood making it walkable to restaurants, shopping, and more. Close to major bus lines and easy access to Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.



Move-in fees:

First month- $3650

Security deposit-$3650 (less application fees)



To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.



Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.



Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5582694)