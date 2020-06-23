All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1717 E Pine St

1717 East Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 East Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Capitol Hill! - Offering over 1400 square feet of spacious living, this three bedroom townhouse is available now!

First floor includes bedroom with attached bathroom. Access to fenced yard in back of property. Upstairs boasts kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and living space with gas fireplace. Master bedroom and third bedroom sit on the top floor, each with its own attached bathrooms.

This property is pet friendly! Additional deposit is required.

One designated parking space is available with access to zoned permits for two additional cars.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease preferred.

Home is perfectly situated in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood making it walkable to restaurants, shopping, and more. Close to major bus lines and easy access to Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Move-in fees:
First month- $3650
Security deposit-$3650 (less application fees)

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE5582694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E Pine St have any available units?
1717 E Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E Pine St have?
Some of 1717 E Pine St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E Pine St offers parking.
Does 1717 E Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E Pine St have a pool?
No, 1717 E Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 1717 E Pine St have accessible units?
No, 1717 E Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 E Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
