1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014

Built in the heart of Ballard in 2015, the 1715 Apartments is more than a home, it's a lifestyle. Perfect for the fast paced urban dweller. Efficiently built and thoroughly designed studios (select units with lofts) for those of us who enjoy the most out of the neighborhood. The building features granite countertops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, multiple laundry facilities on site and is located near bus lines. Come build community at 1715. It's everything you need for the city lifestyle.



Furnished with bed frame, table, chair and dresser.

High-Speed Internet included with rent.

1 utility fee of $65 includes water, sewer, garbage + electricity!

Common area kitchens

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 53

Bike Score: 81

Roof top deck

Refundable deposit $1,000

Pet friendly with $250 refundable deposit and $35 monthly pet rent.