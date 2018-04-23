All apartments in Seattle
1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014
1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014

1715 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Built in the heart of Ballard in 2015, the 1715 Apartments is more than a home, it's a lifestyle. Perfect for the fast paced urban dweller. Efficiently built and thoroughly designed studios (select units with lofts) for those of us who enjoy the most out of the neighborhood. The building features granite countertops, modern hardwood floors, controlled access, multiple laundry facilities on site and is located near bus lines. Come build community at 1715. It's everything you need for the city lifestyle.

Furnished with bed frame, table, chair and dresser.
High-Speed Internet included with rent.
1 utility fee of $65 includes water, sewer, garbage + electricity!
Common area kitchens
Walk Score: 97
Transit Score: 53
Bike Score: 81
Roof top deck
Refundable deposit $1,000
Pet friendly with $250 refundable deposit and $35 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have any available units?
1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have?
Some of 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 offer parking?
No, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have a pool?
No, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Northwest 58th Street - 014 does not have units with dishwashers.
