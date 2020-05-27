1712 14th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

The 1712 - * Private Entrance. * Large Private Patio

* Cozy Gas Fireplace * Chef's Gas Stove

*.Just renovated * Fresh Paint

* New Appliances. *New Flooring



The best of Capitol Hill - a grand old Capitol Hill house - a lovely apartment with a private entrance and large patio. Well sized Open One Bedroom, featuring French Doors, a gas fireplace and brand new appliances. Stainless refrigerator and dishwasher, cook's gas range and a washer and dryer. Bedroom easily made private. Room in kitchen for a dining table. Excellent storage. Want a garden? It is yours for the taking. Want to enjoy the warm summer days sunning yourself in the west facing patio? We've got it. Welcome Home!



(RLNE4590482)