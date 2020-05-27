All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1712 14th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1712 14th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1712 14th Avenue

1712 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1712 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The 1712 - * Private Entrance. * Large Private Patio
* Cozy Gas Fireplace * Chef's Gas Stove
*.Just renovated * Fresh Paint
* New Appliances. *New Flooring

The best of Capitol Hill - a grand old Capitol Hill house - a lovely apartment with a private entrance and large patio. Well sized Open One Bedroom, featuring French Doors, a gas fireplace and brand new appliances. Stainless refrigerator and dishwasher, cook's gas range and a washer and dryer. Bedroom easily made private. Room in kitchen for a dining table. Excellent storage. Want a garden? It is yours for the taking. Want to enjoy the warm summer days sunning yourself in the west facing patio? We've got it. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4590482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 14th Avenue have any available units?
1712 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 14th Avenue have?
Some of 1712 14th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1712 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1712 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1712 14th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1712 14th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1712 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 14th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1712 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1712 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1712 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University