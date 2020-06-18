1711 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful old world charm building with view roof deck. Units offer remodeled kitchens, dishwashers, high ceilings, washer/dryer in unit and the Alexander Apartments is in a great location. Cats are welcome. The Alexander was once a grandiose hotel at the turn of the century and is now a gorgeous residence in the heart of Capitol Hill with a roof top deck. Available in June is a large one bedroom, one bathroom unit located on the ground floor. Lots of natural light, storage throughout, and super awesome kitchen! Kitchen features include: dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove with hood, refrigerator, dining cove, and lots of counter space. Unit includes a spacious bedroom with closets and a large living room with additional closets. Laundry is located in unit. Additional storage is available. Steam heat included in WSG. Rent $1595+$125 WSG Cats (limit 2) ok with $200 deposit and $20/m pet rent, no dogs Online application $40 Refundable deposit $900.00 12-month lease, no short term leases Please email: 1711alexanderapts@gmail.com Call or text: 206 395 5117
Terms: 12 months