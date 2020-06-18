1711 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful old world charm building with view roof deck. Units offer remodeled kitchens, dishwashers, high ceilings, washer/dryer in unit and the Alexander Apartments is in a great location. Cats are welcome. The Alexander was once a grandiose hotel at the turn of the century and is now a gorgeous residence in the heart of Capitol Hill with a roof top deck. Available in June is a large one bedroom, one bathroom unit located on the ground floor. Lots of natural light, storage throughout, and super awesome kitchen! Kitchen features include: dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove with hood, refrigerator, dining cove, and lots of counter space. Unit includes a spacious bedroom with closets and a large living room with additional closets. Laundry is located in unit. Additional storage is available. Steam heat included in WSG. Rent $1595+$125 WSG Cats (limit 2) ok with $200 deposit and $20/m pet rent, no dogs Online application $40 Refundable deposit $900.00 12-month lease, no short term leases Please email: 1711alexanderapts@gmail.com Call or text: 206 395 5117



Terms: 12 months