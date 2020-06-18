All apartments in Seattle
1711 Bellevue Avenue
1711 Bellevue Avenue

1711 Bellevue Avenue · (206) 395-5117
Location

1711 Bellevue Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful old world charm building with view roof deck. Units offer remodeled kitchens, dishwashers, high ceilings, washer/dryer in unit and the Alexander Apartments is in a great location. Cats are welcome. The Alexander was once a grandiose hotel at the turn of the century and is now a gorgeous residence in the heart of Capitol Hill with a roof top deck. Available in June is a large one bedroom, one bathroom unit located on the ground floor. Lots of natural light, storage throughout, and super awesome kitchen! Kitchen features include: dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove with hood, refrigerator, dining cove, and lots of counter space. Unit includes a spacious bedroom with closets and a large living room with additional closets. Laundry is located in unit. Additional storage is available. Steam heat included in WSG. Rent $1595+$125 WSG Cats (limit 2) ok with $200 deposit and $20/m pet rent, no dogs Online application $40 Refundable deposit $900.00 12-month lease, no short term leases Please email: 1711alexanderapts@gmail.com Call or text: 206 395 5117

Terms: 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
1711 Bellevue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 1711 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Bellevue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
No, 1711 Bellevue Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
No, 1711 Bellevue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
