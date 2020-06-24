Amenities
1708 NW 61st Street Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Modern Ballard Home - Rare opportunity to rent this stunning Ballard home. With a WalkScore of 92 this home is ideally located walking distance to Seattles popular Old Ballard neighborhood. Enjoy some of Seattles best restaurants, shopping and year-round farmers market.
Rich in detail, this home boasts a functional modern layout with high ceilings and custom finishes throughout. The entry foyer provides access to the 2-car garage and 1st bedroom with large double pocket doors, perfect for use as an office or den. The open concept living space on the second floor features a gourmet kitchen with gas stove and patio, great for summer grilling and entertaining! The top floor features the last 3 bedrooms including a master suite with a beautiful en suite bathroom.
Amenities/Features:
2-Car Garage
Covered Balcony
Full size Washer/Dryer
Stainless Steel kitchen appliances
Gas Oven/Range
Vaulted Ceilings
No pets and no smoking.
Move-in fees include:
First month: $4,150.00
Refundable security deposit: $4,150.00 (less application fees)
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!
Questions? Please call/text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com
Schedule a online at: http://showdigs.co/h4y3
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5060813)