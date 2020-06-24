All apartments in Seattle
1708 NW 61st Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:36 AM

1708 NW 61st Street

1708 Northwest 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Northwest 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

1708 NW 61st Street Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Modern Ballard Home - Rare opportunity to rent this stunning Ballard home. With a WalkScore of 92 this home is ideally located walking distance to Seattles popular Old Ballard neighborhood. Enjoy some of Seattles best restaurants, shopping and year-round farmers market.

Rich in detail, this home boasts a functional modern layout with high ceilings and custom finishes throughout. The entry foyer provides access to the 2-car garage and 1st bedroom with large double pocket doors, perfect for use as an office or den. The open concept living space on the second floor features a gourmet kitchen with gas stove and patio, great for summer grilling and entertaining! The top floor features the last 3 bedrooms including a master suite with a beautiful en suite bathroom.

Amenities/Features:
2-Car Garage
Covered Balcony
Full size Washer/Dryer
Stainless Steel kitchen appliances
Gas Oven/Range
Vaulted Ceilings

No pets and no smoking.

Move-in fees include:
First month: $4,150.00
Refundable security deposit: $4,150.00 (less application fees)

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!

Questions? Please call/text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com
Schedule a online at: http://showdigs.co/h4y3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 NW 61st Street have any available units?
1708 NW 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 NW 61st Street have?
Some of 1708 NW 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 NW 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1708 NW 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 NW 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1708 NW 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1708 NW 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1708 NW 61st Street offers parking.
Does 1708 NW 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 NW 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 NW 61st Street have a pool?
No, 1708 NW 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1708 NW 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 1708 NW 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 NW 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 NW 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
