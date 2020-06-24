Amenities

1708 NW 61st Street Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Modern Ballard Home - Rare opportunity to rent this stunning Ballard home. With a WalkScore of 92 this home is ideally located walking distance to Seattles popular Old Ballard neighborhood. Enjoy some of Seattles best restaurants, shopping and year-round farmers market.



Rich in detail, this home boasts a functional modern layout with high ceilings and custom finishes throughout. The entry foyer provides access to the 2-car garage and 1st bedroom with large double pocket doors, perfect for use as an office or den. The open concept living space on the second floor features a gourmet kitchen with gas stove and patio, great for summer grilling and entertaining! The top floor features the last 3 bedrooms including a master suite with a beautiful en suite bathroom.



Amenities/Features:

2-Car Garage

Covered Balcony

Full size Washer/Dryer

Stainless Steel kitchen appliances

Gas Oven/Range

Vaulted Ceilings



No pets and no smoking.



Move-in fees include:

First month: $4,150.00

Refundable security deposit: $4,150.00 (less application fees)



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!



Questions? Please call/text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com

Schedule a online at: http://showdigs.co/h4y3



No Pets Allowed



