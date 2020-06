Amenities

on-site laundry parking courtyard internet access

The Malabar Apartments convenient Capitol Hill location is within walking distance to downtown Seattle. Rents on one and two bedroom apartments are moderately priced and offer great views of downtown, Lake Union and the Olympic Mountains. Building has a courtyard. Parking and storage are available. Cats are welcome with a deposit. Unit faces the Courtyard



Terms: 12 month Lease. June Free!