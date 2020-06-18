All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1653 21st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1653 21st Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 AM

1653 21st Ave

1653 21st Avenue · (206) 484-1091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1653 21st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Harbor Town is a newly remodeled building located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood with close proximity to downtown Seattle. The property is close to universities, shopping (including Madison Market and Trader Joe's) and transportation. On-site laundry and parking make this building a fantastic value. Harbor Town Apartments is currently offering a bright, spacious, top-floor, 2 bedroom unit in an updated mid-century building. Great layout. Eastern-facing deck. Excellent Capitol Hill neighborhood with close proximity to both downtown and Madison Park. The property is close to universities, retail, groceries (including Trader Joe’s and Safeway) and public transportation. Common area laundry room located on-site. Rent: $2195 $80 Utility Fee covers water/sewer/garbage $900 security deposit Please inquire as to availability of additional parking and storage. No Smoking/ No Pets 1653 21st Ave Please call or email KURT at 206-484-1091; kurt6635@aol.com *Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 21st Ave have any available units?
1653 21st Ave has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 21st Ave have?
Some of 1653 21st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1653 21st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 21st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1653 21st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1653 21st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1653 21st Ave does offer parking.
Does 1653 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 21st Ave have a pool?
No, 1653 21st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1653 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1653 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 21st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1653 21st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity