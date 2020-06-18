Amenities

Harbor Town is a newly remodeled building located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood with close proximity to downtown Seattle. The property is close to universities, shopping (including Madison Market and Trader Joe's) and transportation. On-site laundry and parking make this building a fantastic value. Harbor Town Apartments is currently offering a bright, spacious, top-floor, 2 bedroom unit in an updated mid-century building. Great layout. Eastern-facing deck. Excellent Capitol Hill neighborhood with close proximity to both downtown and Madison Park. The property is close to universities, retail, groceries (including Trader Joe’s and Safeway) and public transportation. Common area laundry room located on-site. Rent: $2195 $80 Utility Fee covers water/sewer/garbage $900 security deposit Please inquire as to availability of additional parking and storage. No Smoking/ No Pets 1653 21st Ave Please call or email KURT at 206-484-1091; kurt6635@aol.com *Photos might not be of exact unit available, but do represent the general look of units at this property. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure