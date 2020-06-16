1630 Boylston Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking

1917 classic brick building with old world charm. There are a total of 35 units, consisting of 27 studios with alcoves and 8 one bedroom apartments. Features include original wood trim, bay view windows, hardwood floors, city views, controlled access, laundry facility on-site, parking, storage, near bus lines and cats are welcome. Close to SCCC. The Porter Apartments has a classical 3rd floor alcove studio with a view for rent available now! Ideal move-in dates would be between April 15th and the first week of May 2019. The unit is larger than your average studio space, with an additional 6' x 9' alcove/sunroom seen in the pictures (big enough for a queen bed). The apartment has hardwood floors throughout, loads of storage space, a large entryway providing privacy between living room and hall, and lots of light too. While it is a 1st floor unit, it looks out into the carports/gardening beds and that area is protected with a gate. No one but parking spot owners can get into that area so it is secure despite being a 1st floor unit. If you like older building and have lived in them before, you will love this find. If you are unfamiliar with older properties, units here do not have amenities like dishwashers, garbage disposals, or ventilation fans like you may be accustomed. They make up for it however with a lot of charm, built in woodwork/character and square footage you won't find elsewhere for the price. The Porter Apartments is located in the Pike/Pine neighborhood of Capitol Hill, one block off of Pine Street on Boylston Ave. The Capitol Hill neighborhood is densely-populated, and with that comes lots of restaurants, bars/nightlife, shopping, music, and transit options. Seattle Central College as well as Seattle University and Cornish College of the Arts are all within walking distance. For parks, there is Volunteer Park and Cal Anderson Park, offering the neighborhood residents outdoor escape. Better still, the Light Rail and Seattle Streetcar stations are both 2-3 blocks from the building offering even greater connectivity to the rest of the city. If you like living in early 1900s classical buildings with all their charm, then the Porter Apartments may be a great fit for you! Please contact Marty via Tex/call/email at 970-250-4256 to schedule a viewing