All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way

1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way · (425) 312-6889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Text for quicker reply. Modern luxury town homes, loaded with contemporary minimalist design, offering a functional floor plan and plenty of yard space for residents with pets, children, or a green thumb. This prime Seattle location is less than 5 minutes from Lake Washington by car, and downtown is a short 15-minute bus or bike ride away. This remodeled duplex is located steps away from bus transportation.

Lots of natural light and open spaces. Intimate town home feels like your own house. Enter the town home through two entrance options with new exterior doors and new chrome door handles. Each unit has an upstairs and downstairs. Medium bedroom upstairs and two large sized bedroom downstairs, with generous closet space, and LED lighting. Modern finishes throughout, with luxurious vinyl driftwood plank flooring. One full bathroom upstairs, and a 3/4 bathroom downstairs with walk-in shower, modern upgraded smooth gloss tile, with mounted stainless steel faucets and water-efficient toilets. Outdoor dining is an option on the back porch with new lighting fixtures, glass railing, and plenty of room for a BBQ.

Note: Photos are of Unit 1630 and 1628.
Property is staged, staging will be removed, rental doesn't come furnished.
Glass railings to be installed before move in.

Move in costs: Amount equal to first month rent for deposit + first month's rent.
(Last month rent may be required subject to application, inquire for details.)
Min household income required: $11,100/month
Application fee - $50 non-refundable application fee per each applicant age 18 and older
Tenant pays all utilities: water/sewer, electricity, gas, internet/TV, garbage/recycling/compost
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, pet fee, pet rent applies, and breed restrictions apply, inquire for details
Comprehensive reusable tenant screening report will not be accepted
Inquire for more more application requirements and qualification criteria

(RLNE4344092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have any available units?
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have?
Some of 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way does offer parking.
Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have a pool?
No, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have accessible units?
No, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Zephyr
200 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity