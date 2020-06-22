1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Text for quicker reply. Modern luxury town homes, loaded with contemporary minimalist design, offering a functional floor plan and plenty of yard space for residents with pets, children, or a green thumb. This prime Seattle location is less than 5 minutes from Lake Washington by car, and downtown is a short 15-minute bus or bike ride away. This remodeled duplex is located steps away from bus transportation.



Lots of natural light and open spaces. Intimate town home feels like your own house. Enter the town home through two entrance options with new exterior doors and new chrome door handles. Each unit has an upstairs and downstairs. Medium bedroom upstairs and two large sized bedroom downstairs, with generous closet space, and LED lighting. Modern finishes throughout, with luxurious vinyl driftwood plank flooring. One full bathroom upstairs, and a 3/4 bathroom downstairs with walk-in shower, modern upgraded smooth gloss tile, with mounted stainless steel faucets and water-efficient toilets. Outdoor dining is an option on the back porch with new lighting fixtures, glass railing, and plenty of room for a BBQ.



Note: Photos are of Unit 1630 and 1628.

Property is staged, staging will be removed, rental doesn't come furnished.

Glass railings to be installed before move in.



Move in costs: Amount equal to first month rent for deposit + first month's rent.

(Last month rent may be required subject to application, inquire for details.)

Min household income required: $11,100/month

Application fee - $50 non-refundable application fee per each applicant age 18 and older

Tenant pays all utilities: water/sewer, electricity, gas, internet/TV, garbage/recycling/compost

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, pet fee, pet rent applies, and breed restrictions apply, inquire for details

Comprehensive reusable tenant screening report will not be accepted

Inquire for more more application requirements and qualification criteria



(RLNE4344092)