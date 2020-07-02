All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1628 42nd Ave E #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1628 42nd Ave E #A
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

1628 42nd Ave E #A

1628 42nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1628 42nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
1628 42nd Ave E #A Available 11/09/19 Madison Park Triplex - Available November 9th! Welcome to one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods! This fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath triplex is in the heart of livable and walkable Madison Park! You will love settling into this one story unit on the main level. A wonderful property featuring contemporary updates and a bright open floor plan. Your beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining and living room with a wood burning fireplace for cozy winters and AC for refreshing summers. A large private patio in the front and another patio in back. One off-street parking spot and storage unit is included in your rent. You can't beat this location! Just steps from thriving Madison Park, the beach, awesome neighborhood park and the Arboretum, fantastic restaurants and bars, retail and the Seattle Tennis Club and the famous Bert's Grocery Store that has everything you could ever want or need! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and a great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

To schedule a private viewing please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #MadisonParkRentals #Amazon/SLU #SeattleTennisClub

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3590764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have any available units?
1628 42nd Ave E #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have?
Some of 1628 42nd Ave E #A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 42nd Ave E #A currently offering any rent specials?
1628 42nd Ave E #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 42nd Ave E #A pet-friendly?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A offer parking?
Yes, 1628 42nd Ave E #A offers parking.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have a pool?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have a pool.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have accessible units?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University