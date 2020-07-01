Amenities

1628 42nd Ave E #A Available 11/09/19 Madison Park Triplex - Available November 9th! Welcome to one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods! This fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath triplex is in the heart of livable and walkable Madison Park! You will love settling into this one story unit on the main level. A wonderful property featuring contemporary updates and a bright open floor plan. Your beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining and living room with a cozy, wood burning fireplace. A large private patio in the front and another patio in back. One off-street parking spot and storage unit is included in your rent. You can't beat this location! Just steps from thriving Madison Park, the beach, awesome neighborhood park and the Arboretum, fantastic restaurants and bars, retail and the Seattle Tennis Club and the famous Bert's Grocery Store that has everything you could ever want or need! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and a great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



