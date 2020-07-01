All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

1628 42nd Ave E #A

1628 42nd Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

1628 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
1628 42nd Ave E #A Available 11/09/19 Madison Park Triplex - Available November 9th! Welcome to one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods! This fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath triplex is in the heart of livable and walkable Madison Park! You will love settling into this one story unit on the main level. A wonderful property featuring contemporary updates and a bright open floor plan. Your beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining and living room with a cozy, wood burning fireplace. A large private patio in the front and another patio in back. One off-street parking spot and storage unit is included in your rent. You can't beat this location! Just steps from thriving Madison Park, the beach, awesome neighborhood park and the Arboretum, fantastic restaurants and bars, retail and the Seattle Tennis Club and the famous Bert's Grocery Store that has everything you could ever want or need! Easy access to I-5 and 520 and a great commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus and close to Microsoft Connector. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

To schedule a private viewing please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #MadisonParkRentals #Amazon/SLU #SeattleTennisClub

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3590764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have any available units?
1628 42nd Ave E #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have?
Some of 1628 42nd Ave E #A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 42nd Ave E #A currently offering any rent specials?
1628 42nd Ave E #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 42nd Ave E #A pet-friendly?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A offer parking?
Yes, 1628 42nd Ave E #A offers parking.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have a pool?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have a pool.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have accessible units?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 42nd Ave E #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 42nd Ave E #A does not have units with dishwashers.

