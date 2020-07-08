All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1619 43rd Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1619 43rd Ave E
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:09 PM

1619 43rd Ave E

1619 43rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1619 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
The 1619 43rd Ave E Apartments is a small building in the heart of Madison Park featuring 5 studios, 1 one-bedroom and a two-bedroom penthouse with a den, 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. The building has laundry facilities and off-street parking. It's located just one-half block from the Madison Park beach and playground and is close to all the amazing restaurants, bars and shops in the neighborhood. The 1619 43rd Ave E Apartments is offering a newly remodeled basement studio apartment with hardwood floors, wood fireplace, new cabinets and granite countertops in this small, quiet building in the heart of Madison Park. Just one block from the beach and all the wonderful restaurants and boutiques on Madison St., this location can't be beat. Please call Colin @ 206-372-0898 for more information and to set up an appointment to see your new home.

Terms: 1 year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 43rd Ave E have any available units?
1619 43rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 43rd Ave E have?
Some of 1619 43rd Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 43rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1619 43rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 43rd Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1619 43rd Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1619 43rd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1619 43rd Ave E offers parking.
Does 1619 43rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 43rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 43rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 1619 43rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1619 43rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1619 43rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 43rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 43rd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University