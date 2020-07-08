Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

The 1619 43rd Ave E Apartments is a small building in the heart of Madison Park featuring 5 studios, 1 one-bedroom and a two-bedroom penthouse with a den, 2 bathrooms and 2 balconies. The building has laundry facilities and off-street parking. It's located just one-half block from the Madison Park beach and playground and is close to all the amazing restaurants, bars and shops in the neighborhood. The 1619 43rd Ave E Apartments is offering a newly remodeled basement studio apartment with hardwood floors, wood fireplace, new cabinets and granite countertops in this small, quiet building in the heart of Madison Park. Just one block from the beach and all the wonderful restaurants and boutiques on Madison St., this location can't be beat. Please call Colin @ 206-372-0898 for more information and to set up an appointment to see your new home.



Terms: 1 year